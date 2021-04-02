The Audubon County Travelers Camping Club kicked off the 2021 camping season with a potluck supper held March 14 at the Exira Catholic Parish Hall. The officers which include Chuck Elmquist, President; John Nissen, Vice President; Sonia Cutting, Secretary; and Nedra Elmquist, Treasurer hosted the event and provided various kinds of delicious soups. The members of the club brought potluck side dishes.
The 24 club members include John and Annette Nissen; Bob and Jennie VanBemmel; Ruth Turk; Jim Simpson; Jerry Sederburg; Dave Wargelin; Glenn and Connie Esbeck; Shirley Jensen; Chris and Countney Davis; Marty and Lisa Erickson; Jon amd Diane Esbeck; Delbert and Nedra Elmquist; Martha Hatfield; Leon and Judy Thompson; Chuck Elmquist; and Sonia Cutting.
Following the meal, President Chuck opened the meeting with the Pledge of Allegiance. The Treasurer’s report was read and approved. Shirley Jensen gave a field report.
Old Business discussed the Albert the Bull Park upgrades, including the berm removal and what is to be finished with it; electrical updates; and additional gravel spots on the south side.
The members were reminded that April 17 is campground opening day and clean up day and urged as many members that could help, to please do so. A potluck dinner will be held as well.
It was also decided to get a new flag for the flagpole due to wear and tear from weather conditions. A new addition to the campground is a picnic table donated by the Industrial Arts class of the Audubon High School.
The present club members are from Audubon, Atlantic, Brayton, Hamlin, Red Oak, Stanton, Elk Horn, and one couple from South Dakota. We invite new members to join the club by contacting any member of the club. Each camping month has a host who decide in what campground we will camp during that month. The next camping weekend will be at Littlefield Park May 14-16 with Marty and Lisa Erickson and Chris and Courtney Davis serving as hosts.