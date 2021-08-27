DES MOINES — Thirty-four FFA members submitted 49 cattle into the FFA Performance Beef Show that took place prior to the 2021 Iowa State Fair on Wednesday, Aug. 11. Divisions include choice retail beef, lean-lite beef and hotel-restaurant beef. These include on-foot, produce on-foot and performance categories.
Window A- Choice Retail Beef
On-Foot
Champion: JK Prentice, North Fayette Valley FFA, West Union
Reserve Champion: Eldon Kurt, Cascade FFA, Cascade
Produce On-Foot
Champion: Mia Gibson, North Fayette Valley FFA, West Union
Reserve Champion: Collin Bauer, Audubon FFA, Audubon
Performance
Champion: Collin Bauer, Audubon FFA, Audubon
Reserve Champion: Ashley Kurt, Cascade FFA, Cascade
Window B- Lean-Lite Beef
On-Foot
Champion: Conner Murty, GMG FFA, Garwin
Reserve Champion: Collin Bauer, Audubon FFA, Audubon
Produce On-Foot
Champion: Dustin Newberry, Central Lee FFA, Donnellson
Performance
Champion: Ellen Olson, Calmus-Wheatland FFA, Wheatland
Window C- Hotel-Restaurant Beef
On-Foot
Champion: Ashley Kurt, Cascade FFA, Cascade
Reserve Champion: Eldon Kurt, Cascade FFA, Cascade
Produce On-Foot
Champion: Ben Gibson, North Fayette Valley FFA, West Union
Reserve Champion: Mia Gibson, North Fayette Valley FFA, West Union
Performance
Champion: Carson Bauer, Audubon FFA, Audubon
Reserve Champion: Ashley Kurt, Cascade FFA, Cascade
Chapter Award out of 20 Chapters
1) North Fayette Valley FFA, West Union
2) Cascade FFA, Cascade
3) Audubon FFA, Audubon
4) Bellevue FFA, Bellevue
5) Winterset FFA, Winterset
6) Calmus-Wheatland FFA, Wheatland
7) Central Community FFA, Elkader
8) Postville FFA, Postville
9) Tie: Agri-Power FFA, Eddyville
9) Tie: AGWSR FFA, Ackley
9) Tie: GMG FFA, Garwin
9) Tie: Northeast FFA, Goose Lake
9) Tie: Wilton FFA, Wilton
