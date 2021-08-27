DES MOINES — Thirty-four FFA members submitted 49 cattle into the FFA Performance Beef Show that took place prior to the 2021 Iowa State Fair on Wednesday, Aug. 11. Divisions include choice retail beef, lean-lite beef and hotel-restaurant beef. These include on-foot, produce on-foot and performance categories.

Window A- Choice Retail Beef

On-Foot

Champion: JK Prentice, North Fayette Valley FFA, West Union

Reserve Champion: Eldon Kurt, Cascade FFA, Cascade

Produce On-Foot

Champion: Mia Gibson, North Fayette Valley FFA, West Union

Reserve Champion: Collin Bauer, Audubon FFA, Audubon

Performance

Champion: Collin Bauer, Audubon FFA, Audubon

Reserve Champion: Ashley Kurt, Cascade FFA, Cascade

Window B- Lean-Lite Beef

On-Foot

Champion: Conner Murty, GMG FFA, Garwin

Reserve Champion: Collin Bauer, Audubon FFA, Audubon

Produce On-Foot

Champion: Dustin Newberry, Central Lee FFA, Donnellson

Performance

Champion: Ellen Olson, Calmus-Wheatland FFA, Wheatland

Window C- Hotel-Restaurant Beef

On-Foot

Champion: Ashley Kurt, Cascade FFA, Cascade

Reserve Champion: Eldon Kurt, Cascade FFA, Cascade

Produce On-Foot

Champion: Ben Gibson, North Fayette Valley FFA, West Union

Reserve Champion: Mia Gibson, North Fayette Valley FFA, West Union

Performance

Champion: Carson Bauer, Audubon FFA, Audubon

Reserve Champion: Ashley Kurt, Cascade FFA, Cascade

Chapter Award out of 20 Chapters

1) North Fayette Valley FFA, West Union

2) Cascade FFA, Cascade

3) Audubon FFA, Audubon

4) Bellevue FFA, Bellevue

5) Winterset FFA, Winterset

6) Calmus-Wheatland FFA, Wheatland

7) Central Community FFA, Elkader

8) Postville FFA, Postville

9) Tie: Agri-Power FFA, Eddyville

9) Tie: AGWSR FFA, Ackley

9) Tie: GMG FFA, Garwin

9) Tie: Northeast FFA, Goose Lake

9) Tie: Wilton FFA, Wilton

