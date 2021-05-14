ANITA — Anita Redneck Tractor Brrrr Ride was held Saturday, April 24, and while tractor riders have had to put up with single digit temperatures and even snowflakes in past years, it was mostly bright and sunny this year. Good weather wasn’t the only change for the year. This year riders gathered at the Anita Community Center and then took a ride around Anita, stopping back at the Community Center for lunch before heading out again in the afternoon. Lunch was still catered by the Weather Vane, and awards were presented during the lunch break. Stops included the Cow Palace, the Anita Health and Wellness Center, Black Sheep Garage and more. The ride was well attended and included tractors in a wide variety of colors and ages.
(photos contributed)