AMES – More than 10,500 Iowa State University students have been recognized for outstanding academic achievement by being named to the spring semester 2021 Dean’s List. Students named to the Dean’s List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded coursework.
Students listed from this area include:
Audubon
Kourtney Sue Grimm, 4, Agricultural and Life Sciences Education
Renee Marie Grimm, 2, Animal Science
Shiana Leah Irlbeck, 4, Psychology
John Jensen, 4, Agricultural Studies
Tate Greyson Killeen, 2, Psychology
Sydney Jo Obermeier, 4, Interior Design
Matracea Lee Wagner, 4, Early Childhood Education
Exira
Christopher M. Paulsen, 4, Agricultural Systems Technology
Cian John Tuey, 2, Cyber Security Engineering
Cuinn Tuey, 2, Animal Ecology
Sadie G. Welter, 3, Physics
Hamlin
Taylor Kay Nielsen, 2, Veterinary Medicine
Alysha Lynne Vance, 4, Animal Science