SOUTHWEST IOWA - An Excessive Heat Watch is in place for Wednesday morning through Wednesday evening for much of central Iowa including Cass and Audubon County.
Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values 102-110 are possible.
The extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase possible heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities.
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this situation, drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air conditioned room, stay out of the sun and check up on relatives and neighbors.
Young children and pets should not be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during warm or hot weather when vehicle interiors can reach lethal temperatures in just a matter of minutes.