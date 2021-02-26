DMACC President Rob Denson recently released the names of the Career Advantage High School students eligible for the Fall Semester Dean’s List.

To be eligible, a student must have completed a minimum of six credits and earned a 3.5 to 3.99 grade point average for that semester

Those recognized from your area include:

--Carter Andreasen, Liberal Arts, Audubon

--Victoria Asmus, Liberal Arts, Audubon

--Matthew Brinkman, Liberal Arts, Audubon

--Aleah Hermansen, Liberal Arts, Audubon

--Alisha Petersen, Liberal Arts, Audubon

--Johanna Sauers, Liberal Arts, Audubon

--Gavin Smith, Liberal Arts, Audubon

--Kate Tessman, Liberal Arts, Audubon

--Tyler Tessman, Liberal Arts, Audubon

--Hannah Thygesen, Liberal Arts, Audubon

