DMACC President Rob Denson recently released the names of the Career Advantage High School students eligible for the Fall Semester Dean’s List.
To be eligible, a student must have completed a minimum of six credits and earned a 3.5 to 3.99 grade point average for that semester
Those recognized from your area include:
--Carter Andreasen, Liberal Arts, Audubon
--Victoria Asmus, Liberal Arts, Audubon
--Matthew Brinkman, Liberal Arts, Audubon
--Aleah Hermansen, Liberal Arts, Audubon
--Alisha Petersen, Liberal Arts, Audubon
--Johanna Sauers, Liberal Arts, Audubon
--Gavin Smith, Liberal Arts, Audubon
--Kate Tessman, Liberal Arts, Audubon
--Tyler Tessman, Liberal Arts, Audubon
--Hannah Thygesen, Liberal Arts, Audubon