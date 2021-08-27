Today

Mainly sunny to start, then a few afternoon clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High near 90F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph.