AUDUBON — Mayor Barb Jacobsen extended the Audubon Water Emergency that was set to expire on Sept. 1, because the city is still experiencing low water production.
City Clerk Joe Foran said there was work being done at the water plant, and the new well would go out for bids in October or November, with construction expected in spring.
Meanwhile, wells are being pumped for 19-20 hours a day to get enough water, only allowing a couple hours to refill, he said.
Water usage is also up — initially he said residents seemed to cut back on water use, but as the emergency continued water use started to climb again.
Foran reminded residents of the following actions which are prohibited under the emergency:
•Watering yards, including shrubbery, trees, lawns, ground cover, grass, plants, vines, gardens, vegetables, flowers or any other vegetation.
•Washing Mobile Equipment including automobiles, trucks, trailers, trailer-houses, railroad cars, or any other type of mobile equipment.
•Cleaning Outdoor Services, including the washing of sidewalks, driveways, filling station aprons, porches, and other outdoor services.
•Cleaning Buildings, including the washing of the outside of the dwellings; the washing of the inside and outside of office buildings.
•Cleaning Equipment and Machinery including washing and cleaning of any business or industrial equipment and machinery.
•Ornamental Fountains, including the operation of any ornamental fountain or other structure making a similar use of water.
•Swimming Pools, including swimming and wading pools not employing a filter and recirculating system.
•Fire Hydrants, including using water from fire hydrants for any purpose other than fire suppression or other public emergency.
•Escape through Defective Plumbing, including the escape of water through defective plumbing, meaning knowingly allowing defective plumbing to remain out of repair.
•Restaurants, note: the serving of drinking water in restaurants, cafeterias, or other food establishments unless requested by the individual is also prohibited.
Penalties will be $100 for the first offense, $200 for the second and $300 for the third and each subsequent offense.