What used to be a livestock sale at the end of the fair is a Livestock Support Sale this year: instead of selling the exhibitor’s livestock, the public will be bidding for the individual exhibitor in each livestock category, no livestock will actually be sold. The Support Sale will be at 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Note:
All exhibitors of market animals are eligible for support money at the sale.
The “auction” is for support money only, there is no packer available so livestock will not be sold. All livestock will return home with the exhibitor at the end of the show, unless the exhibitor has made other arrangements.
Each exhibitor may go through the sales ring once per species — for example, market rabbit, market broiler, sheep, goat, beef, swine. An exhibitor who is in both 4-H and FFA is considered one exhibitor.