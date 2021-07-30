ELK HORN - DaneStock 2021 gets underway today, with music by the Ken Sitler Band from 8-11 p.m., and more music, vendors, food and more to come on Saturday.
DaneStock takes place at the Danish Winery in Elk Horn on July 30-31. Saturday's music includes Ultima Thule from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Randy Burke and the Prisoners hit the stage from 1-3 p.m. and Loren Christensen, Alive and Small, will play from 4-5:30 p.m. You can polka with the Polka Police from 6-7:30 p.m. and listen to the Third Wish from 8-11 p.m.
Need a little something to eat? S.A.'s Bar-Be-Q, Hungry Spartan Pizza, Sonrisers Popcream, Frosting, Inc. and Danish Food Inc. will be on hand.
A wine and beer garden will be open from 10 a.m. to close, and there will be a craft fair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Other vendors on hand include the Danish Winery, The Boho Bee from Irwin; J and L Creations from Harlan; Jenn's Design Space from Council Bluffs; Rhonda's Country Retreat from Lake City; Iconic Printing from Denison; Kate Made from Kimballton; Home Tree Leather from Manning; Diane's Dish Designs from Exira; Next Generation Creations from Elk Horn; Copenhagen Friday from Elk Horn; Smudge Homemade Soaps from Audubon; Walzeys and More from Anita and Mama's Designs from Templeton.