Many voices speak out these days and question “truth.” Many hear different ones saying they speak truth. The media, news, and university scholars present truth from their biases. We are being told that truth is “progressive,” ever changing. People seek for reliable truth. Truth does not change, otherwise it is not absolute truth. Truth does not change from one person to another or from one generation to another. We can ask if there is objective truth. We need objective truth on which to base our view of life, give us principles and guidance to live by. Where can we find objective truth to guide us? Where is reliable truth?
Two places where we can go for reliable, objective truth is Jesus Christ and the Word of God, the Bible. If we want stability in our life, we must go to those two sources. These sources are always true. Truth is only as good as the one making the claims or giving the principles. God, the Creator and Sustainer of life, gave us truth.
As a follower of Jesus Christ, I follow Jesus Christ as the source of truth for life. Jesus Christ said: “I am the way, THE TRUTH, and the life, no man comes to the Father except through me.” John 14:6. Jesus Christ, the Son of God is living truth and always points us to God, the Father. Jesus Christ came to earth, demonstrated how to live perfect truth, died on the cross for your sins and mine and three days later rose from the dead to give us life. Life in heaven and His peace and joy here on earth, this truth is ours personally only by placing our faith in what Jesus Christ did on he cross and His resurrection. This truth is ours as a free gift. As a child of God and His follower, I look to Him for truth and He demonstrated how to live out God’s truth. Jesus is the way, the truth and the life, no one comes to the Father God, and comes to heaven except through Jesus Christ.
Also, objective truth comes to us through the Bible, the Word of God. John 17:17 says “…thy word is truth.” “Forever O Lord, thy word is settled in heaven” (Psalm 119.89). Real truth is an established face and is not “progressive.” We may learn and discover more truth but real truth in who God is and how to live life was established and settled by God, our Creator. He gave us instruction, principles, guidance and promises in the Bible, the Word of God. The Bible is God’s manual for life. We have truth on how to live life and principles for life from our Creator.
As a child of God, I look to Jesus Christ and His Word as truth, objective truth for my life. I stumble and struggle with living out the truth, but God promises to give me His strength to live obedient to the truth. When we fail to live out his truth (sin), truth has not failed but we fail and need God’s mercy and forgiveness. He gives it freely.
I write this to encourage you in a world of much confusion and many voices saying they have truth. As a child of God, we seek and follow truth as seen in Jesus Christ and in the Word of God. Jesus said to His disciples, His followers: “And you shall know the truth and the truth will set you free” (John 8:32).