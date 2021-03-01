AUDUBON - Audubon County Economic Development (ACED) and Tourism working with Western Iowa Advantage (WIDA), is helping local western Iowa businesses with a new resource, SizeUp.
“Western Iowa Advantage is a collaborative effort of economic development officials in Audubon, Calhoun, Carroll, Crawford, Greene, Ida and Sac Counties working to effectively market the many viable economic assets of this region,” said Brandy Ripley, Chair of Western Iowa Advantage and Executive Director of Sac Economic and Tourism Development. “Our goal is to advocate for our region, and partner with those businesses currently working here, as well as those considering relocation and/or expansion in the area. To this end, we offer assistance with location searches, permits, financial/tax incentive programs, utilities, workforce demographics, job-training programs and more. The ‘more’ now includes the SizeUp tool.”
SizeUp offers local businesses intelligence capabilities to help access data that they need to succeed, officials said. Features include:
•Benchmark Performance — Compare a business’ performance to other competitors in the industry. SizeUp uses millions of data points in its analysis.
Demographic Analysis — Interactively map up-to-date demographic, labor force, and consumer expenditure data for the area based on hundreds of variables.
•Assess Competitiveness — Map where potential competitors, customers, and suppliers are located to determine how best to serve existing customers as well as new customers, and to pick suppliers.
•Find Best Places to Advertise — Determine the optimal areas to target the next advertising campaign based on industry performance and target markets.
•User-friendly and Intuitive Interface — SizeUp is easy to navigate and use without training.
•Caches User Information — SizeUp can access information previously entered on the same computer.
Getting started is easy. Businesses can visit the website at https://www.westerniowaadvantage.com/sizeup-small-business, and enter an industry and location in the box. The user will then be taken to a screen where under the “My Business” tab, they can enter more specific information like revenue, average annual worker salary, and number of employees. A visually striking report will show a current business owner or budding entrepreneur exactly where they stand in direct relation to regional competitors.
“We are very excited to offer the SizeUp tool to our local businesses,” said Ripley. “SizeUp levels the playing field by providing smaller businesses with similar market intelligence that was previously only available to huge corporations. This data will help businesses make smarter decisions.”