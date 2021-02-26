Friday, Feb. 26
St. Patrick’s Lenten Fish Fry, carry out and limited dine in seating. From 5-7:30 p.m. at the St. Patrick’s Parish Center, $10 per meal.
Rose Theater showing News of the World, 7 p.m. all tickets $4; cash only concessions available.
Saturday, Feb. 27
Ice Fishing Clinic 2021, Littlefield Recreation Area, 3108 Pheasant Place; contact Tyler Bruck (tylerbruck@gmail.com) Sponsored by the Audubon County Conservation Board, for all ages. Will be a brief review on ice fishing basics and safety before we head out to the lake. License required for those age 16 and older.
Anita Town and Country USDA Farmers To Families food box distribution, 12-1 p.m. at the Anita Community Center, drive through event while supplies last. Open to all, at no charge.
Rose Theater showing News of the World, 7 p.m. all tickets $4; cash only concessions available.
Audubon County Cattlemen's/Pork Producers Joint Banquet, Exira Event Center, evening begins at 6 p.m. with social hour; 7 p.m. meal, prime rib and pork loin dinner by Two Palms; door prizes, raffle, trophy and more. Tickets at the door are $20 - no presold tickets. Entertainment by The Mighty Mayhem from Harlan.
Wednesday, March 3
Atlantic Elk's Bingo resumes, held every Wednesday at 411 Walnut Street, doors open at 6 p.m. bingo starts at 6:30 p.m. Open to the public.
Atlantic Drive Through Mobile Food Pantry, at the Cass County Community Center, 805 West 10th St., Atlantic, from 4-6 p.m. or as supplies last. Anyone in need is welcome to come, no documentation needed. Please wear a mask.
Friday, March 5
St. Patrick’s Lenten Fish Fry, carry out and limited dine in seating. From 5-7:30 p.m. at the St. Patrick’s Parish Center, $10 per meal.
St. Joseph’s Dedham Fish Fry: Drive up only, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Adults $10 per meal, (fish, potatoes, coleslaw, roll and dessert) Two drive up lanes will be available.
Saturday, March 6
Atlantic Spring Craft and Vendor Show at the Cass County Community Center 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. numerous vendors.
Friday, March 12
St. Patrick’s Lenten Fish Fry, carry out and limited dine in seating. From 5-7:30 p.m. at the St. Patrick’s Parish Center, $10 per meal.
Friday, March 19
St. Patrick’s Lenten Fish Fry, carry out and limited dine in seating. From 5-7:30 p.m. at the St. Patrick’s Parish Center, $10 per meal.
Friday, March 26
St. Patrick’s Lenten Fish Fry, carry out and limited dine in seating. From 5-7:30 p.m. at the St. Patrick’s Parish Center, $10 per meal.
Saturday, March 27
Exira Community Club’s annual Fourth of July Kickoff Fundraiser will be held at the Exira Event Center featuring The Dueling Pianos of Mike & Andy. Social Hour/Silent Auction at 6 p.m., Dinner at 6:45 p.m., Live Auction at 7:30 p.m., Announcements at 7:15 p.m., Silent Auction ends at 8 p.m., The Dueling Pianos from 8:15-10:15 p.m. Tickets are $30 per person in advance, $35 per person at the door. Advanced tickets can by purchased by contacting any board member, several local Exira businesses, or by calling Abby: 712-249-1331. That evening the Grand Marshall will be announced, 156th Fourth of July Celebration theme announced, community updates and announcements. Pasta & Salad Bar will be served. Reserve a whole table for $250 which includes 8 tickets and 8 drink tickets.