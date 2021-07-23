Audubon County Sheriff
Arrests
On July 4, Parker Klocke, 20, of Templeton, was arrested on an operating while intoxicated - first offense charge. He was released on his own recognizance and appeared before the magistrate at a later date.
On June 30, Carlos Velazquez, 27, of Fort Dodge, was arrested in Audubon County for possession of controlled substance-marijuana and on a possession of paraphernalia charge. He appeared before the magistrate and was released.
On June 28, Joseph White, 31, of Atlantic, turned himself in on an outstanding warrant for criminal mischief fourth. He appeared before the magistrate and was released.
On May 29, Kody Harris, 24, of Elk Horn, was arrested for OWI/first offense, and a possession of weapons charge. He was released on his own recognizance later that afternoon.
On May 19, Crew McAlpin, 19, of Exira, was arrested on a driving while revoked charge. He was released on his own recognizance and appeared before the magistrate at a later date.
Adair County Sheriff
Arrests
On July 7, James Robert Lyman, 34, of Greenfield, was arrested in Greenfield, for driving while barred and interference with official acts, by resisting arrest – running away on foot from law enforcement. Lyman was being held at the Adair County Jail on a $2,000 bond.
On July 5, Nicolas Andrade Carnet, 32, of Marshalltown, was arrested on an Adair County warrant for Violation of Probation. Carnet was being held without bond in the Adair County Jail.
On July 5, Wade Dwight Hiatt, 23, of Lorimor, was arrested in Orient, for driving while barred. He was released later that day on a $2,000 cash or surety bond.
On July 5, Isidro Ayala Cordero, 40, of Adair, was arrested at around 12:30-a.m. by the Iowa State Patrol, after authorities investigated a drunk person who was walked into the wrong home in Adair. The individual took off in a white van before authorities arrived. The Trooper saw the van on northbound 7th Street, and conducted a traffic stop. Following an investigation, Cordero was arrested for OWI/2nd offense. His breath tested .164 BAC at the Adair County Jail – twice the legal limit. Ayala Cordero was later released on a $2,000 C/S bond.
On July 4, Tolik Kane Bartz, 20, of Peru, was arrested by Greenfield Police, for interference with official acts, public intoxication while on the Greenfield City Pool property, providing false identification information to law enforcement, and possession of alcohol under the legal age. He was released on a $300 bond.
On July 4, Bruce Nathan Jarrett, 48, of Des Moines, was arrested by the Iowa State Patrol, following a traffic stop on I-80 in Adair County. Jarrett was charged with OWI/2nd offense, and released a few hours later on a $2,000 C/S bond.
On July 4, Rogelio Olivera-Martinez, 43, of Creston was arrested on I-80 by the Iowa State Patrol. He was charged with OWI/1st offense after his preliminary breath alcohol test registered .0375. Martinez was released later on a $1,000 C/S bond.
On July 4, Niels Curtis Mikklesen, 43, of Orient, was cited for OWI/1st offense and released later, after an Adair County Deputy investigated an accident for Union County, in Union County.
Harlan Police
Arrests
On July 3 - Justin Andrew Dickinson, 24, of Harlan, was arrested following a traffic stop. Dickinson was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with driving while barred. Dickinson also had an active Carroll County warrant.
On July 3 - Tiffanie Ann Newcomb, 36, of Kirkman, was arrested following a traffic stop. Newcomb was transported to the Shelby County Jail where she was charged with driving while barred.
On July 7 - Kathleen Margaret Petersen, 20, of Harlan, was arrested following a call for service. Petersen was transported to the Shelby County Jail where she was charged with domestic abuse assault.
On July 7 - Troy Dakota Weelborg, 37, of Harlan, was arrested following a call for service. Weelborg was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with domestic abuse assault.
On July 12 - Chase Isaiah Ditzler, of Afton, was arrested following a traffic stop. Ditzler was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with theft 2nd.
On July 13 - Kenneth Leroy Fineran, 47, of Council Bluffs, was arrested on an active Pottawattamie County warrant.
On July 14 - Jacob Patrick Sweeney, 28, of Audubon, was arrested following a traffic stop. Sweeney was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.