DES MOINES - A body, found in rural Adair County on July 1, has been positively identified as that of Timothy Fechter, 58, who had been reported missing to the Creston Police on June 20.
Officials had been searching for him in south central Iowa, and found his body just off 320th Street near the intersection of York Avenue.
Based on the circumstances of his disappearance and discovery of his death, the DCI, along with Creston Police, Union County and Adair County sheriff's offices are continuing to investigate his death as suspicious.
The exact cause and manner of death for Fecter are pending further examination by the Office of the State Medical Examiner.