Cass County Sheriff
Arrests
On April 9, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Donovan Joseph Menvielle, 26, of El Centro, Calif., on a charge of theft second and possession of a controlled substance. Menvielle remains held at the Cass County Jail on a $6,000 bond.
On April 12, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Shialea Kay Cozad, 29, of Anita, on a charge of driving while barred. Cozad was transported to the Cass County Jail and later released on her own recognizance.
Accident
On April 15 at 2:07 p.m., deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to an accident approximately three miles south of Atlantic on Hwy 71. Dennis McClarnon, 62, of Clarinda was operating a 1984 Honda motorcycle northbound on Hwy 71 when the vehicle left the roadway and entered the east ditch. McClarnon was transported by Cass County EMS to Cass County Memorial Hospital and later transported to UNMC in Omaha. Atlantic Fire and Rescue assisted with the accident.
Harlan Police
Arrests
April 13 - Ashley Elizabeth McWilliams, 30, of Harlan, was arrested following a call for service. McWilliams was transported to the Shelby County Jail where she was charged with assault w/injury.
April 13 - Jeannie Kay Kleymann, 36, of Portsmouth, was cited for simple assault following a call for service.
Accidents
On April 6, the rear passenger side bumper of the trailer of a 2021 Freightliner driven by Benjamin Gilbert of Jamestown, Kan., struck the front driver's side tire of a 2016 Ford Escape driven by Billie Jo Thompson of Westphalia. The accident was in the location of 7th and Tarkington.
on April 9, a 2008 Chevrolet HHR, driven by Joseph Besmer, of Harlan, was travelling east on Pine Street. A 2017 Ford Fusion, driven by Curtis Williams of Harlan, was travelling north on 19th Street, making a left turn onto Pine Street. The HHR failed to yield through the intersection, striking the Ford Fusion's rear driverside door. The accident happened in the vicinty of 19th and Pine.