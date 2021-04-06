In Audubon County, 220th Street will be closed to through traffic , between Highway 71 and Kingbird Avenue due to bridge repair. The closure started Monday April 5 at 8 am. and will remain in place until the work is done.
Recent Obituaries
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
News In Your Box!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Recipes
Audubon, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 70%
- Feels Like: 67°
- Heat Index: 67°
- Wind: 14 mph
- Wind Chill: 67°
- UV Index: 5 Moderate
- Sunrise: 06:53:50 AM
- Sunset: 07:50:58 PM
- Dew Point: 57°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
A mix of clouds and sun. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 77F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Tonight
Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Tomorrow
Thunderstorms likely. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High near 65F. SSE winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:53:50 AM
Sunset: 07:50:58 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: SSE @ 17mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 58F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Chance of Rain: 82%
Sunrise: 06:52:12 AM
Sunset: 07:52:04 PM
Humidity: 84%
Wind: SSE @ 12mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 44F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Chance of Rain: 66%
Sunrise: 06:50:35 AM
Sunset: 07:53:10 PM
Humidity: 84%
Wind: NW @ 13mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 42F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Chance of Rain: 32%
Sunrise: 06:48:57 AM
Sunset: 07:54:17 PM
Humidity: 70%
Wind: WNW @ 16mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Friday Night
A few showers in the evening, then clouds lingering overnight. Low 39F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Chance of Rain: 23%
Sunrise: 06:47:21 AM
Sunset: 07:55:23 PM
Humidity: 63%
Wind: NW @ 13mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 37F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 7%
Sunrise: 06:45:44 AM
Sunset: 07:56:30 PM
Humidity: 53%
Wind: WSW @ 11mph
UV Index: 6 High
Sunday Night
A few clouds. Low 38F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 16%
Sunrise: 06:44:08 AM
Sunset: 07:57:36 PM
Humidity: 48%
Wind: NW @ 17mph
UV Index: 6 High
Monday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 31F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph.
Featured Jobs
Trending
Articles
- Social Security Scam Information
- Manning Regional Healthcare Center Announces $1.7 Million Capital Campaign
- Audubon County Cattlemen and Pork Producers Banquet Held
- Geode State Park restoration project starts next phase
- Audubon County Travelers Camping Club
- Danish Windmill Awarded Iowa Arts Council Grant
- Stronger Together Theme, Grand Marshals Announced at Exira’s Fourth of July Celebration Kickoff
- Medicap Settles in to New Location
- Audubon Area Easter Church Schedules
- Olofson Shooting Range to host sporting clays special event
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.