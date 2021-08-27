Cass County
On Aug. 13, Cass County Deputies arrested Hilary Frances Steinhoff, 31, of Griswold, for OWI first offense. Steinhoff was transported to Cass County Jail and later released on her own recognizance.
On Aug. 14, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kyle Christopher Archibald, 38 of Atlantic for OWI third offense and child endangerment-no injury. Archibald was held at Cass County Jail and was later released on bond.
On Aug. 15, Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Robin Lynn Troxel, 42, of Atlantic, for OWI first Offense. Troxel was transported to Cass County Jail and was released later in day on her own recognizance.
On Aug. 16, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested John Duane Anderson, 47, of Cumberland for violation of a no contact order, arson second degree and assault. Anderson was transported to Cass County Jail where he is currently being held on bond.
On Aug. 16, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Sean Thomas Lambson, 38, of Atlantic on a Cass County warrant for sexual abuse third degree. Lambson was transported from Delaware County to Cass County Jail where he is currently being held on bond.
On Aug. 17, Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Mathew Clay Mitchell, 51, of Brayton for OWI first offense. Mitchell was transported to Cass County Jail where he was later released on his own recognizance.
Accident
On Aug. 14, at approximately 6:29 p.m., deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a one vehicle rollover accident near 640th Street and Tucson Road near Griswold. Zachary Tyler Olson of Atlantic was travelling west bound on Tucson Road driving a 1997 Ford Taurus when he lost control on the gravel. The vehicle overturned and came to rest in the south ditch. Olson was uninjured in the accident.
Harlan Police
Arrests
On Aug. 1, Rebecca Ann Boruff, 36, of Harlan, was arrested on an active Pottawattamie County warrant. Boruff was transported to the Shelby County Jail.
On Aug. 6, Jordan Leigh Confere, 27, of Harlan, was arrested on an active Shelby County warrant. Confere was transported to the Shelby County Jail.
On Aug. 12, Kimberlee Anne Green, 34, of Harlan, was arrested on an active Shelby County warrant. Green was transported to the Shelby County Jail.
On Aug. 15, Kylee Ann Marie Sargent, 21, of La Vista, Neb., was arrested following a call for service. Sargent was transported to the Shelby County Jail where she was charged with public intoxication.
On Aug. 16, Stephen Douglas Dennis, 50, of Sioux Falls, SD, was arrested following a call for service. Dennis was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with theft first, theft fifth, possession of a controlled substance, failure to have a valid drivers license and operation: improper use of registration.