Harlan Police
Arrests
On June 25, Tamara Leigh Dryer, 33, of Harlan, was arrested on an active Shelby County warrant. Dryer was transported to the Shelby County Jail.
On June 28, Cody Allan Segebart, 27, of Denison, was arrested following an accident investigation. Segebart was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with driving a non-registered vehicle and driving while suspended.
Accidents
On June 28, a 2003 Ford F350 driven by Cody Segebart, and a 2003 Cadillac Escalade driven Rached Hill were southbound on Highway 59, and in the turn lane as you approach Highway 44. Hill’s Cadillac was in front of Segebart’s Ford, and Hill said the trailer brakes failed and he couldn’t stop. Segebart crashed into the rear of Hill’s vehicle, causing damage to the Cadillac.