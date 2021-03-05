Cass
County Sheriff
Arrests
Feb. 19 — Deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tylor Grace Thompson, 22, of Lewis, on a charge of OWI first offense (serious). Thompson was taken to the Cass County Jail and released later that day on her own recognizance.
On Feb. 24 — Deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Stanley Oral Rossell, 49, of Lewis, on charges of public intox (simple), disorderly conduct (simple), and interference with official acts (simple). Rossell was taken to the Cass County Jail and released the following day on his own recognizance.
On Feb. 27, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Brady J. Murphy, 31, of Anita, on a charge of OWI first offense (serious). Murphy was taken to the Cass County Jail and released the following day on his own recognizance.
On March 2, deputies with Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Lisa Marie Sivard, 33, of Council Bluffs, on charges of possession of methamphetamine first offense (serious); and possession of adderall first offense (serious) and possession of drug paraphernalia (simple). Sivard was taken to the Cass County Jail and released the following day on $1,000 bond.
Accident
On Feb. 28, at approximately 1:32 p.m., deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a two-vehicle accident on Main Street in Griswold. A 2011 Chevy Traverse owned and driven by Jessica Lea Shoemake, 32, of Hastings, was backing out of a parking space on Main Street when it was struck in the driver’s side rear by a westbound 2018 Jeep Cherokee owned and driven by Allyson Leann Watson, 23, of New Virginia. No injuries were reported. Damage to the Chevy Traverse is estimated at $3,500; damage to the Jeep Cherokee is estimated at $4,500.
Atlantic Police
Arrests
Feb. 26 — Cody Christensen, 29, of Atlantic, was arrested on Cass County warrants for disorderly conduct, and assault causing serious injury. He was booked into the Cass County Jail.
Feb. 25 — Amber Rhodes, 36, of Atlantic, was arrested for theft in the fifth degree (shoplifting). Rhodes was cited into court and released.
Feb. 24 — Shane Seagler, 42, of Massena, was arrested on Cass County warrants for possession of a controlled substance/third or subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, and false report to a public entity. He was booked into the Cass County Jail.
Feb. 28 — JR Berdon, 19, of Atlantic, was arrested for public intoxication and interference with official acts. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
Feb. 28 — SK Kovac, 21, of Atlantic, was arrested on a Cass County warrant for failure to appear. He was taken into custody transported to the Cass County Jail, where he was booked in and held.
March 1 — Daniel Lambson, 49, of Atlantic, was arrested for burglary, third degree and theft, third. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
March 1 — Renson Berdon, 28, of Atlantic, was arrested for making false reports on 911 calls. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail, booked in and held.
Audubon
County Sheriff
Arrests
Feb 17 — Deputies with the Audubon County Sheriff’s office arrested Christian Bohorquez, 29 of Gustine, California, for possession of marijuana-first and possession of drug paraphernalia. He appeared before the magistrate and was released on his own recognizance. The charges stem from a traffic stop in the area of Highway 71 and 310th St.
Feb 18 — Deputies with the Audubon County Sheriff’s office arrested Jeremy Holzwart, 33 of Audubon, on an outstanding warrant for failure to appear- domestic abuse assault. After seeing the magistrate, he is being held on a $1,000 bond for this charge.
Feb. 21 — Lindie Olson, 34 of Albia, was arrested by Deputies with the Audubon County Sheriff’s office for operating while intoxicated-second offense. She was released on her own recognizance and appeared before the Magistrate at a later date. The charge stems from a traffic stop in the 2300 block of Littlefield Drive.
Feb. 23 — Terry Romick III, 26 of Exira, was arrested for driving while barred by Deputies with the Audubon County Sheriff’s office. He was released on his own recognizance and appeared before the Magistrate at a later date. The charge stems from a traffic stop in the area of 190th Street and Kingbird Avenue.
Feb. 23 — Joseph Jensen, 36 of Exira, was arrested by Deputies with the Audubon County Sheriff’s office for driving While barred. He was seen by the Magistrate the following morning and released on his own recognizance. The charge stems from a traffic stop on Washington Street in Exira.
Harlan Police
Arrests
Feb. 18 — Kimothy Recardo Jones, 50, of Omaha, Neb., was arrested following a traffic stop. Jones was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with operating while intoxicated and stopping on travelled part of highway.
Feb. 27 — Cody Duane Wills, 28, of Carroll, was arrested following a traffic stop. Wills was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with driving while revoked, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, prohibited acts, operating a non-registered vehicle, no proof of insurance and improper rear lamp.
Accident
Feb. 25 — A 2014 Dodge Ram driven by Nickolas Hess, of Harlan, was backing up in the parking lot of Concerned, Inc. to talk to another person in the lot. He was looking in the passenger mirror while backing and didn’t see a 2003 Honda Odyssey that was legally parked. The rear driver side of the Dodge Ram struck the driver door of the Honda. This caused damage to both vehicles. Both units were photographed and then driven from the scene.