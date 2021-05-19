Cass County Sheriff
Arrests
On May 9, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Curtis Lee Glenn, 36, of Des Moines, on a charge of domestic abuse second offense. Glenn was transported to Cass County Jail and was released on $300 bond.
On May 11, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Blake Michael Zweck, 25, of Anita, on a Cass County warrant for controlled substance violations. Zweck was transported to the Cass County Jail where he is being held on $50,000 bond.
On May 14, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Shawn Anthony Williams, 32, of Atlantic, on on charges of OWI first offense. Williams was transported to Cass County Jail and is currently being held on $1,000 bond.
Accidents
On May 7, at approximately 7:32 p.m., Cass County deputies responded to an accident on 750th Street, south of Anita. Curtis Tucker of Prescott, driving a 2011 GMC Sierra pickup, was northbound when he crossed the southbound lane and entered the west ditch. Upon entering the ditch, the vehicle struck a field entrance and came to rest in a field. The driver was transported to Cass County Memorial Hospital by Cass County EMS with minor injuries. Damage to the vehicle was estimated at $10,000.
On May 8, at 1:50 a.m., the Cass County Sheriff’s office responded to a semi accident on I-80 at the 66 mile marker. Ryan Lockner of Genoa, Neb., was driving a 2018 Kenworth semi tractor trailer, eastbound on I-80 when a blown tire caused him to lose control. The tractor trailer crossed the median and rolled onto its side on the north side of the ditch. The driver suffered minor injuries and was transported to Cass County Memorial Hospital by Cass County EMS.
Creston Police
Theft
On May 6 at 10:44 a.m. Deanne Jackson, of Creston, reported that her mail had been stolen. Missing is a package from Amazon containing a kid's backpack valued at $35.
Arrests
On May 12 at 1:34 p.m. Alexander Anthony King, 34, of Creston, was arrested at Summer and Townline. King was charged with driving while denied or revoked, possession of paraphernalia and possession of controlled substance, first offense. King was taken to the Union County Jail and released on a $2,300 cash bond.
On May 12 at 10:30 p.m. Bradley Gregg Clymer, 35, of Creston, was arrested in the 100 block of Elm Street. He was charged with interference with official acts, taken to the Union County Jail and is being held on a $300 bond.
Harlan Police
Arrests
April 22 - Cody Duane Wills, 28, of Harlan, was arrested following a traffic stop. Wills was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with driving while revoked, no proof of insurance, and operating a non-registered vehicle.
April 22 - Dakota Lynn Blum was arrested on an active Sac County warrant following a traffic stop. Blum was transported to the Shelby County Jail.
April 22 - Dawson Gage Hansen, 21, of Manilla, was arrested following a traffic stop. Hansen was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
April 23 - Austin Lee Thomas Dusenberry, 22, of Harlan, was arrested following a traffic stop. Dusenberry was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with driving while barred.
April 23 - Jacob Patrick Sweeney, 28, of Audubon, was arrested following a traffic stop. Sweeney was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with driving while barred.
April 24 - Corey Denise Schroder, 42, of Logan, was arrested following a traffic stop. Schroder was transported to the Shelby County Jail where she was charged with driving while barred, possession of drug paraphernalia, no proof of insurance, and speed.
April 24 - Angel Ahumada Perez, 52, of Denison, was arrested following a traffic stop. Perez was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with driving while revoked, false reports to police, no proof of insurance and improper brake light.
April 25 - Amy Joy Carman, 38, of Avoca, was cited for driving while suspended following a traffic stop.
April 30 - Joseph Peter Scheffler, 46, of Harlan, was arrested following the execution of a search warrant. Scheffler was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
May 2 - Three subjects were arrested following a call for service. Cameron Richard Schriber, 20, of Harlan, was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with disorderly conduct. Joseph L Miller, 44, of Carter Lake, was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with assault. Kenneth Clyde Miller, 22, Harlan, was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with assault.
May 7 - Corey Christopher McCoy, 37, of Harlan, was arrested on an active Shelby County warrant. McCoy was transported to the Shelby County Jail.
May 7 - Reid Jeffrey Hemminger, 36, of Harlan, was cited for driving while suspended following a traffic stop.