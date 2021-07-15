Two juveniles were transported to the Audubon County Memorial Hospital on Tuesday night after the 2005 Chevy Impala they were driving in rolled over and went into the ditch.
Audubon County Sheriff Todd Johnson said his department received a call about a rollover accident around 9:35 p.m. in the 2500 block of Highway 71, between Exira and Hamlin.
On arrival deputies found the vehicle on it’s top in the ditch.
Audubon and Exira Fire and Rescue responded and transported the two juveniles to the hospital.
It’s believed that the vehicle was traveling left of center on Highway 71, when the driver over-corrected, causing the car to go out of control.
No additional details are available at this time.