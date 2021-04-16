City of Audubon officials wanted to remind the public that there is a mowing ordinance in place that requires that any property in the city, whether vacated or non-vacated, is required to be mowed anytime the grass or vegetation reaches a height of more than 8 inches during the months of April, May, June, July, August, September and October each year.
City workers or agents may mow any property that is not mowed by the above dates, and a charge of $75 per hour will be assessed for the mowing. An additional surcharge of $100 will be charged to the property owner as well.
In cases where property owners have not mowed, and city officials have mowed the property and charged the property owner, that cost will be assessed by the city if it is not paid, and the assessed cost will be collected in the same manner as general property taxes.