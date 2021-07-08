ADAIR - On July 7 an accident on Interstate 80 eastbound near the 76mm, involving a vehicle that had been disabled due to a previous accident just minutes before, resulted in injuries to three individuals.
Pamela Willey, 68, of Rock Springs, Wy., was eastbound on Interstate 80 around 7:52 p.m. in a 2013 Toyota Camry, when she rear-ended a 1999 Peterbuilt driven by Robert Johnson, 64, of Crescent that was disabled in the roadway from an earlier accident.
The Camry came to rest partially under the trailer of the semi.
Injured were Pamela Willey, was transported by Lifeflight to Methodist-Des Moines; Harold Willey, 85, of Rock Springs, Wyo., transported to Methodist-Des Moines by Adair Rescue and Faye Frolic, 68, also of Rock Springs, Wyo., who was also transported to Methodist-Des Moines via Lifeflight. None of them were wearing seat belts.
The Iowa Department of Transportation was assisted by the Adair County Sheriff's office, the Cass County Sheriff's office, Adair Police Department, numerous local rescue units, Lifeflight, Harkins and Richters Towing.