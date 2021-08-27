CARROLL – Zeth Lee Petersen, 25, of Audubon, charged with six felony charges after a break in that took place at the Manning Service Center on July 23, will go to trial on those charges on Oct. 19, according to court records
Records show he filed not guilty pleas, and a pretrial conference will be held Thursday, Oct. 14.
Petersen allegedly stole tools from the Service Center in the early morning hours, stole a vehicle and damaged the interior of the business. He faces a combined maximum penalty of up to 35 years in prison and nearly $50,000 in fines if he is found guilty of all charges.