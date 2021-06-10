AUDUBON— An outbreak was reported by the Iowa Department of Public Health at an area long term care facility late last week, and as of Thursday, there are four outbreaks at long term care faciliities in the state, reporting 30 total positive cases and one recovered. Across the state there have been
The local LTC facility was the Friendship Home in Audubon and it reports nine total positive cases, with all nine occurring in the past 14 days. None are recovered at this point.
The other three facilities include: one in Cerro Gordo County at the Heritage Care and Rehabilitation Center; one in Des Moines at the Great River Klein Center; and one in Wright County at the Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center.
There are 11 cases in Cerro Gordo, with 12 positive cases, with one in the last 14 days. In Des Moines there are three cases with none in the last 14 days and at Clarion Wellness there were six cases — none in the last 14 days — with one individual having recovered.
In Audubon County there have been 13,419 tests with 545 positive cases and 10 total deaths.