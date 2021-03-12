AUDUBON — The Audubon City Council approved King’s Construction as the low bidder on a construction contract for a Water Treatment Plant and Supply Improvement project.
The council voted to adopt a resolution designating King’s Construction for the contract at a price of $1,583,145. The project would include redoing a well building, updating electrical going to the building, and updating controls.
Installation of a new well was first removed from the project, but then put back in after the city was able to obtain land needed for the well.
In related action, the council approved making a change to water rate charges for outside of city limits customers.
City Clerk Joe Foran said out of town water users were being charged a higher rate, and when water rates increased recently, some of those users had concerns about how much they were being charged.
Foran said out of town users were charged three times the city rate. “We had two or three people (who came to the meeting) concerned about out of town rates,” Foran said, and the council directed him to have the city attorney draw up changes to city code that would eliminate the multiplier on the cost for out of town users of city water.
Foran hoped to have the changes in place before water bills for April went out.