An 18-year-old from Panora was injured in a rollover accident late Monday morning in Guthrie County.
According to a report by the Guthrie County Sheriff's office, Paul Richard Hansen, 18, of Panora, was driving a 2001 Buick Century Custom west on 120th Street at about 11:30 a.m., when the car went out of control on the gravel road, entered the westbound ditch and struck a large rock.
The car rolled over before coming to rest in a cornfield. Hansen was wearing a seat belt but complained of pain and possible injury before being transported by his parents.
The vehicle sustained about $1,500 damage, was declared a total loss, and no citations were issued.