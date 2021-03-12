AUDUBON — The Audubon City Council — with only three members present — passed the first reading of a resolution setting a fee schedule for fire services, amending the city code that allows for the charging of fees for fire services.
Previously the fire department didn’t charge fees for services, but City Clerk Joe Foran said most other fire departments did. Charging the fees, Foran said, would create funding that could be set aside to help pay for other equipment, so, for example, if the department needed a new fire truck in the future, they could use funds they’d saved up instead of bonding.
Foran said fire officials had done research on what insurance companies typically paid for fees and set the prices based on those amounts.
The fees that were recommended by Fire Chief Tyler Thygesen include:
Feasibility Inspections, $150 each
Fire Extinguisher Class, up to $70
Safety Classes, up to $500
Burning Permits, up to $35 each
Vehicle Fires, up to $500
Grass Fires, up to $300
Structure Fires, up to $500
Rescue Calls/Extrications, up to $1,000
Commercial Fires, up to $5,000
Structure Burning, up to $500
Propane/fuel tank, up to $25
Hazardous material response (per Iowa Fire Service)
Fire Reports, up to $10
Confined Space Rescue, up to $4,500
The Atlantic Fire Department does not charge for fire services. Fire Chief Tom Cappel said he knew some departments did charge for EMS services, but there were no fees for fire charges, and he wasn’t aware of other departments that do.
In other business, the council also heard an update on progress of the demolition of the old Landus building, to make way for the new fire station. Asbestos has been removed at the building and demolition has begun.
Foran said the plan was to use grants, fund-raising and donations to fund the building of the new station, but that funding was coming in slowly, and Thygesen wanted to let the council know there might be a need to bond for the project.
Foran also noted the council members present wanted the whole council on hand before approving a second and third reading, “They commonly don’t like to do that (pass changes like this) with only three members present,” he said.