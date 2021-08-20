AUDUBON COUNTY — The Elmquist family of Audubon includes Joe and Brittany Elmquist and kids Lane, Leyton and Rees, and this August has been a little busy.
Brittany works at the Audubon Community Schools, and has been an ag educator for about 19 years, her husband Joe farms corn and beans. They both come from farm backgrounds, and their children participate in 4-H at the Audubon County Fair. While the family normally doesn’t raise livestock, they have some for their kids to show at the county fair — son Lane shows pigs and cattle.
This year Lane’s steer did well at the county fair, then moved on to the Best of the Southwest Shootout show, taking Reserve Champion Market Steer there.
And then they got invited to another show and just couldn’t say no.
On Friday, Aug. 13, Lane, 13, showed his steer Nelson at the Iowa State Fair, in the Governor’s Steer Show, and won.
Brittany said they were contacted a little over two weeks before the State Fair. The Iowa Bankers Association would be the sponsor, and the celebrity working with Lane would be Jeff Angelo, an iHeart Radio personality from WHO radio.
Lane said, “Nelson and I have spent countless hours together this summer and he will be hard to say goodbye to. I value my time in the barn with my brother Leyton and sister Rees. We are making memories and gaining skills that will last a lifetime.”
Twenty four steers are selected for the show, sponsored by different organizations, and are shown by a celebrity with the steer’s exhibitor. An auction follows, and over the years the show and auction has raised over $4.1 million to provide a home away from home for families of children being treated in hospitals near Des Moines, Iowa City and Sioux City Ronald McDonald Houses.
Lane said he was excited to be going. “My steer, Nelson, and I are pumped to be a part of the Governor’s Charity Steer Show! I love the livestock industry and learning about proper care, feeding, management, and showmanship — I have some great mentors! I am involved in the Leroy Leaders 4-H Club, baseball, football, wrestling, and livestock judging. Showing pigs is also one of my passions along with cattle.”
In the short time going up to the show, Brittany said the community pitched in — members ordered t-shirts supporting “Team Nelson,” and contributed money for the auction. Lane and Nelson raised $15,000 at the auction, thanks to Audubon area community support.
“My family, friends, and community have joined me in supporting the Ronald McDonald House Charities. I am honored to be a part of this event and make connections in the industry while being able to serve a greater purpose,” Lane said.
“I was honored to be a part of the Governor’s Charity Steer Show. It was a day that I will never forget! I am so happy to support the Ronald McDonald House charities and I am thankful for my family, friends and the Audubon community for joining in!” Lane said.