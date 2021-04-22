ELK HORN - The Exira-EHK Community School board voted to approve next year’s tax levy at $11.88 per $1,000 - a drop of six cents from last year's rate.
Superintendent Trevor Miller said when the district passed a bond in 2018-2019, board members said they would try to lower the tax rate each year, eventually dropping it from over $12 to the current $11.88.
Miller said the tax rate would raise about $2,956,959 in property tax. “That’s a little down from last year (re-estimated FY 21 was $2,992,093),” he said, adding the change was due to valuations.
He said the budget included a 3.13 percent salary increase, or $122,425 total package increase which includes a 9.9 percent insurance increase.
That amount is an increase, Miller said, but he said it “wasn’t that bad,” considering the district hadn’t seen that kind of increase in about two years.
One thing that went up in the budget, Miller said, was money being set aside for some projects that needed to be done around the district.
In the Elk Horn building, the old gym would be updated, including removing asbestos, installing new flooring and a new roof. Getting the work done was a priority, he said, because a leak in the roof there had been discovered.
In the Exira building Miller said two small staff restrooms were going to be combined to make one. He said it would be good for the staff, and was really needed. “I don’t think (the restrooms) had been touched since 1957,” he said.
He said PPEL and SAVE funding would be used.
Additional work included repairing a pipe break at the Exira building. The break was on the hill, and Miller said it would have to wait until school was out.