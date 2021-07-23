DES MOINES — State Auditor Rob Sand today issued a notice to raise awareness on the use of an online calculator for determining “lost revenue” under the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). ARPA provides more than $65 billion to counties to assist in responding to and recovering from the Coronavirus pandemic.
Counties may use the Fiscal Recovery Funds for a broad range of government services, programs and projects. The Fiscal Recovery Funds may also be used to replace lost revenue due to the pandemic.
“The Auditor’s Office has received several inquiries from local leaders asking for assistance on calculating lost revenue and appropriate use of the Fiscal Recovery Funds,” said Auditor Sand. “Using this calculator from the National Association of Counties will save time and effort in determining any lost revenue.”
Background on revenue loss calculation is found here and the actual calculator file, created by the Government Finance Officers Association, can be downloaded here.
There is additional information on appropriate use of ARPA funds on the Iowa Auditor of State website.