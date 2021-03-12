Audubon Fire Chief Tyler Thygesen said that information in a story in the Audubon County Advocate Journal on Friday, March 12 was incorrect. The article said that asbestos had been removed from the building and demolition had begun, but that wasn’t true - it missed a step. Currently items that were salvageable were being removed from the building, and asbestos removal would start soon after that, Thygesen said. The third step would be demolition of the building.
A lot of equipment is being moved in to get ready, he said, adding that “the weather is kind of dependent on that, but we’re hoping by the end of April, we’ll be done with (the demolition).