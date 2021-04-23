ISU Extension and Outreach Celebrates Extension and Outreach Week

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach Week was celebrated April 12-17, with Iowa’s 100 county extension offices hosting activities throughout the week to thank Iowans for their support of extension efforts throughout the state.
“The challenges of the past year changed how ISU Extension and Outreach serves Iowans, but not why: We want a strong Iowa. We are here for you now and always,” said Ann Carter, Program Coordinator.
“This celebration is one way we say thank you to the many volunteers, community leaders, organizations, agencies and other partners who support our work in Audubon County.” Carter said.
Audubon County celebrated by distributing care/resource packages to the employees of the Audubon County Memorial Hospital, the Friendship Home and the Exira Care Center.
“ISU Extension and Outreach engages Iowans in solving today’s problems and planning for tomorrow. We will continue finding new ways to deliver research-based education and information to Iowans,” Carter said.
ISU Extension and Outreach is part of the federal Cooperative Extension Service — a network of more than 100 land-grant institutions, including Iowa State University, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture serving communities and counties across the United States. Every county in Iowa has an elected extension council that decides how to support ISU Extension and Outreach educational programs at the county level.
For more information about ISU Extension and Outreach, visit www.extension.iastate.edu or contact the ISU Extension and Outreach Audubon County office.
