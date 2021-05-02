Audubon County
Sheriff
Arrests
On April 14 — Michael Lyons, 20, of Manning, was arrested on an outstanding warrant for violation of probation, original charge theft 2nd. He posted bond, was released and will make a court appearance at a later date.
On April 16 — Jaxson Bell, 18, of Anita, was arrested for operating while intoxicated — first offense. He was released on his own recognizance and appeared before the magistrate at a later date. His charge stems from a traffic stop in the area of 220th and Highway 71.
On April 17 — Ejay White Jr., 35, of Exira, was arrested for possession of marijuana-second offense, and on two charges of possession of drug paraphernalia. The following morning, he appeared before the magistrate and was released on his own recognizance. The charges stem from an incident in the area of 265th and Mockingbird Ave.
Cass County Sheriff
On April 17 deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kyle David Confere, 21, of Atlantic on a Cass County warrant for harassment third degree. Confere was transported to Cass County Jail and later released after posting $300 bond.
On April 18 deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Daniel Albert Ward, 26, of Lewis, on a charge of first offense domestic abuse assault. Ward was transported to Cass County Jail where he was held on bond. Osborn plead guilty the following day and was released.
On April 21 deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Shialea Kay Cozad, 29, of Anita, on a charge of driving while barred. Cozad was transported to the Cass County Jail and later released on her own recognizance.
On April 22 deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Travis Joseph Osborn, 21, of Council Bluffs, on a Cass County warrant for theft second and burglary second. Osborn was transported from the Pottawattamie County Jail to the Cass County Jail where he is currently being held on $5,000 bond.
Arrests
On April 25, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bridget Ann Clayton, 41, of Anita on a charge of OWI first offense. Clayton was transported to Cass County Jail and later released on her own recognizance.
On April 26, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Troy Gene Mack, 36, of Audubon on a Cass County warrant for assault causing bodily injury. Mack was transported to Cass County Jail and later released on his own recognizance.
On April 26, deputies with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office arrested Monty Wayne Casteel, of Atlantic for violation of a no contact order. Casteel was transported to Cass County Jail where he later plead not guilty and was released pending pretrial conference.