Enjoy the rolling hills of southwest Audubon county in the “Hamlin Tractor Ride” on Saturday, March 27.
Registration will begin at 8 a.m. at the parking lot of Darrell’s Place in Hamlin and get ‘cranked up” at 8:55 a.m. to depart at 9 a.m.
The tractor ride will take approximately three hours when the tractors will return to Darrell’s Place around noon. This 23 mile trip is somewhat of a tribute to “Let’s do something this year” since COVID-19 had stopped so many events last spring.
Promoters have had response from tractor ride enthusiasts from as far away as Madrid, Remsen, Creston and Minburn so far. For more information or in case of inclement weather, call Jordan Jensen at 712-304-0345.