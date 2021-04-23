Shelby County Sheriff
Arrests
April 11 — Kaylee Renae Roach, 23, of Atlantic, was taken into custody following a traffic stop on Highway F58 near the 1900 block. Upon further investigation, it was determined that Roach’s driving privileges had been suspended through the State of Iowa. She was taken into custody without incident, and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, no proof of insurance, and operating a non-registered vehicle. She was held until she was released the following morning on her own recognizance.
April 11 — Dakota Lynn Blum, 26, of Lake View, was taken into custody following a traffic stop along Highway 59. Blum, who had a statewide warrant for her arrest out of Sac County, was taken into custody without incident, and later transferred to Sac County for appearance on her outstanding warrant.
April 12 — Emmanuel Alexis Mejia, 22, of Denison, was arrested following a traffic stop along the 600 block of Highway 59, for a traffic violation. Upon further investigation, it was determined that Mejia driving privileges were suspended through the State of Iowa. The passenger in the vehicle, a juvenile male was transferred to the Sheriff’s Office where he was released to a family member without incident.
April 11 — Karen Diane Barker, 46, of North Wilkesboro, NC, was arrested following a traffic stop on Highway 191 in Shelby County. Upon further investigation, Barker was charged with possession of controlled substance (pharmaceutical) and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was transported to the jail without incident and released a short time later after posting the $1,300 surety bond.
April 9 — Randy Glen Newman, 37, of Council Bluffs, was arrested by the Iowa State Patrol following a traffic stop for a speeding violation along Highway 59, in Shelby County. When it was determined Newman’s driving privileges had been barred in the State of Iowa for being a habitual offender, he was transported to the Shelby County jail without incident and charged with driving while barred, habitual offender and held under $2,000 cash or surety bond, which was posted a short time later that evening.
April 8 — Authorities in Shelby County were dispatched to a residence in Shelby, for a reported disturbance between a man and a woman. Upon further investigation, Chad Ian Dills, 50, was arrested for domestic abuse assault. He was transported to the Shelby County Jail without incident and released on his own recognizance the next day, after appearing before the magistrate.
Harlan Police Department
Arrests
April 15 — Justin Michael Couch, 22, Bennington, Neb., was arrested following a traffic stop. Couch was transported to the Shelby County Jail where he was charged with driving while revoked and no proof of insurance.
April 16 — Bryan Leon Brummer, 47, Soldier, was arrested on an active Crawford County warrant.
April 19 — Malcolm Shane McDonald, 38, Harlan, was cited for driving while suspended and failure to display license plates following a traffic stop.
April 20 — April Ellen Stinn, 30, El Dorado, Kan., was arrested on an active Shelby County warrant.
Creston Police Department
Arrests
April 16, at about 2:22 p.m. Garrett Abel, 21, of Creston, Afton, was arrested at the Law Enforcement Center on the charge of Criminal Mischief Fifth Degree. She was cited and released from custody on a summons to appear.
April 16, at about 6:08 p.m. Ian Stover, 44, of Creston, was arrested at Chestnut/Clark on a Union County Warrant for failure to serve jail sentence on the original charge of violation of a no contact order. He was additionally charged with possession of a controlled substance second offense and possession of paraphernalia. He is being held in the Union County County Jail on a $2,300 bond and until the balance of his jail sentence is served.
April 16, at about 9:25 p.m. Casey Welcher, 28, of Afton, was arrested on the 800 block of North Lincoln on the charges of possession of a concealed weapon, assault on an officer without injury, interference with official acts, and possession of paraphernalia. He is being held in the Union County Jail on a $3,600 bond.
April 17, at about 4:23 p.m. Carter Menefee, 19, of Greenfield, was arrested on the 400 block of South Birch on the charge of public intoxication. He was released from the Union County Jail on a $300 bond.