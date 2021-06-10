Area Police Reports

Cass County Sheriff
On May 29 a deputy with the Cass County Sheriff's office arrested Tina Maria Hofer, 55, and Leroy Dean McFadden, 58, both of Des Moines. Hofer was charged with a controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug stamp, and OWI first offense. McFadden was charged with a controlled substance violation, failure to affix drug stamp and a firearm violation. Hofer and McFadden were both transported to Cass County Jail where they are currently being held on bond.
On June 1, a deputy with the Cass County Sheriff’s office arrested James McIntyre, 43, of Harlan, on a Cass County warrant for violation of a no contact order. McIntyre was transported to Cass County Jail and was later released after posting bond.
On June 2, a deputy with the Cass County Sheriff’s office arrested Shawn Glen Wolverton, 42, of Atlantic, for simple assault. Wolverton was transported to Cass County Jail where he later posted bond and was released.
Accident
On June 4 at 2:29 p.m. a 2010 Honda CR-V, driven by Alexis Debra Dietz-Noel, 23, of Ankeny, was traveling southbound on Highway 148 north of Boone Road in Cass County. A 2016 Mazda 6 Grand Touring driven by Kristi Lynne Hildreth, 58, of Logan, was traveling behind Dietz-Noel's vehicle, at a safe following distance. Dietz-Noel conducted a u-turn to turn around to head north on Highway 148 by entering Boone Road, and then re-entering Highway 148. Hildreth tried to take evasive actions to avoid Dietz-Noel's vehicle, by crossing the center line, but was unsuccessful, and struck the Dietz-Noel's Honda.
Hildreth was injured and was transported to the Cass County Memorial Hospital by Anita Rescue.