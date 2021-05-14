The Iowa Cattlemen’s Association is excited to host four educational, on-farm events in June.
BeefMeets feature educational sessions on policy and production, industry updates, a farm tour, trade show and meal. This year’s focus is climate and environmental sustainability. Well-respected professionals will share how beef cattle producers can further enhance their reputation as the original stewards of the land and natural resources at the dates/locations listed below:
Wednesday, June 9:
Southeast Region BeefMeet
Bryan & Lisa Sievers, Glenora Feedyard LLC.
26618 20th Ave.
Stockton, IA 52769
“Making Sense of Methane” presented by Dr. Jason Sawyer, associate professor and research scientist, King Ranch Institute
Much of the confusion on this topic is based on complexity in how methane emissions are counted, and how these values are interpreted. In this session, we will look at methane emissions, and what this means for environmental sustainability of beef systems.
Thursday, June 10:
Southwest Region BeefMeet
Euken-Myers Farm
67242 610th St.
Lewis, IA 51544
“Beef Sustainability - A Paradigm Shift” presented by Ashley McDonald, NCBA senior director of sustainability
There is more and more going on around beef sustainability, but the good news is the world is beginning to see U.S. beef production as part of the solution to their environmental challenges. Find out what the landscape of goals, commitments and initiatives looks like and how the cattle industry can further enhance its reputation as the planet’s original stewards, driving demand for our product.
Tuesday, June 15:
Northwest Region BeefMeet
Rus Ranch
2804 Eagle Ave.
Rock Valley, IA 51247
“What’s the Beef on Carbon?” presented by Dr. Lisa Schulte Moore, professor, Department of Natural Resource Ecology and Management - Iowa State University
A discussion on how the livestock industry can create climate-smart agriculture for the Midwest.
Thursday, June 17:
Northeast Region BeefMeet
Dave & Dylan Klaes Farm
2747 Hwy 9
Osage, IA 50461
“Environmental Regulation in 2021: The Cattle Industry and the Biden Administration” presented by Scott Yager, NCBA chief environmental counsel
Straight from Washington, D.C., hear from NCBA’s chief environmental counsel, Scott Yager, as he talks about navigating a new administration and NCBA’s work to protect producers from increased environmental regulation.
In addition to the educational sessions, a full trade show and networking opportunities, cattlemen will have the opportunity to share policy and industry concerns with ICA leaders. “Our objective as an organization is to be at the table voicing the concerns of our stakeholders,” Matt Deppe, ICA CEO says. “Grassroots policy breakout sessions provide dedicated time for leaders to sit down with producers to really identify the topics and issues keeping folks up at night.”
The evening will conclude with a tour of the hosting beef operation.
The regional BeefMeets will take place from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Registration is encouraged, but walk-ins are always welcome. The price is $25 for members, $35 for non-members and free for students.
Come see how the Iowa Cattlemen’s Association is working for you at the 2021 BeefMeets! Register today at https://www.iacattlemen.org/events-meetings/beefmeets-regional-conventions or call 515-296-2266. Payment will be taken at the door, the day of the event.
About the Iowa Cattlemen's Association: The Iowa Cattlemen’s Association represents nearly 9,000 beef-producing families and associated companies dedicated to the future of Iowa’s beef industry. ICA’s mission is “Grow Iowa’s beef business through advocacy, leadership and education.” www.iacattlemen.org.