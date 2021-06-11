After having to have a modified fair in 2020, we are planning a “return to normal” fair this summer. “There’s Magic in the Fair” is the theme for 2021. This is YOUR county fair and you can help make that magic happen in many ways.
You can: enter open class exhibits in antiques, textiles, arts and crafts, photography, flowers, plants, food, and produce.
You can: bake a pie, build a scarecrow, watch a livestock show, attend the rodeo, enjoy the inflatables, have your face painted, learn how to yo-yo, race your friends in the big wheel race, participate in the tractor ride, enjoy The First Name Band, attend 4-H contests and see their exhibits, view the garden displays, enjoy yummy food in the AgriHall from Master Grillers and at the concessions stands during shows, cheer on your favorite driver at the Figure 8 Races, and more.
You can support the 4-H program and FFA program by your attendance at their events.
The Audubon County Fair Board appreciates the many sponsors who help us put on the fair. We appreciate all that Extension does to make this event possible. We appreciate all of you who attend the fair. Thanks for helping put Magic in the Fair.
Fair books and schedules are available beginning June 1 at the Extension Office, the banks, the libraries, and Foodland. See you at the fair – July 14-18!