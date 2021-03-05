As many of you have noticed our water bills have been increased drastically, for mine, it went from what I paid quarterly to paying that same amount monthly. We have to ask ourselves why. I truly feel if our city council cannot operate the city on their budget, then its time to get a city council that can. We as a people have got to learn to live on what we have and not all we want. The city council has got to think rather than just passing on a problem to us the people of the community .
So many times, I see where the government increases a tax or fee to fix a problem, that usually only causes further problems, again the city council needs to think things through, by raising our water utilities is a permanent drain on the residents of Audubon, if they needed a little extra to cover improvements, they could have just added a temporary tax that would end after extra expenses were paid for, by doing this permanent rate increase its only going to hurt our community.
We need to come together and show our concerns at next city council meeting. As for me, I have contacted the state ombudsman office, the utilities board of Iowa and the state attorney generals office on the legality of raising our water bills to the degree they have. I hope to see you all at the next city council meeting.