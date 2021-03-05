My family has farmed near Audubon for many years and we’ve seen the good times and bad. Mother Nature and foreign trade markets have brought blessing and curse, high prices and low. After all the ups and downs, I think it is time we take matters into our own hands and do more to create stable demand for our crops right here in Iowa.
The Iowa Biofuel Standards legislation, HSB 185/SSB 1179, would do exactly that. These bills would establish a minimum E10 standard for gasoline and B11 standard for diesel in Iowa, creating new and stable demand for ethanol and biodiesel made from our corn and soybeans.
According to a study, the Iowa Biofuel Standards will increase Iowa household income by $550 million over the first five years and many, if not most, of those households will be farm families in rural communities like ours. We know Iowa can feed and fuel the world – so let’s start in Iowa.