WINTERSET – Call them the “Elite Eight.”
Exira-EHK has just eight players on its entire varsity roster: Alisa Partridge, Hallie Snider, sisters Quinn and Tatum Grubbs, Mollie Rasmussen, Shay Burmeister, Macy Emgarten and Hannah Nelson.
“There’s only eight of us and we are a very strong combined team that works together,” said junior guard Mollie Rasmussen. “We all work very hard at practice and push each other to work as hard as we can so we can get to our one final goal.”
They have reached their final goal – the Elite Eight, as in the Iowa Class 1A state basketball tournament.
The Spartans earned the right to be in the Elite Eight, or whatever it is called. After giving up a 20-point lead to Lenox in the third quarter, the Spartans finished off a 26-of-36 night at the line to upend the Tigers 66-56 in a regional final contest at Winterset High School.
“I got choked up in (the locker room) because of eight kids, we have a senior that goes down (Tatum Grubbs, with an ACL injury) and all the adversity we’ve faced this year, I haven’t endured that in 23 years of coaching,” said coach Tom Petersen, whose team is headed back to state for the first time since 2018. “It says a lot about this group.
“I call them the ‘Elite Eight’ and now they get to play in the elite eight,” he added.
The Spartans had to overcome an early 7-0 deficit, but went on to a 21-4 run over eight minutes of the first and second quarters to erase the Tigers’ early lead and eventually build a 41-21 halftime edge.
“Basketball is going to be a game of runs,” said Petersen. “We came out a little lethargic in the very beginning, a little out of synch and probably got caught up in the atmosphere, and what an atmosphere it was.
“The girls settled down midway through the first quarter and it just takes some time to get into this. As good as the first half was and as bad the second half was there ... like I was saying before, I couldn’t be more proud of a group of kids than I am tonight.”
They did that by attacking the basket a bit more, and in the process forced the Tigers to foul. Sophomore Quinn Grubbs did much of the damage, going 14-of-19 from the stripe in the contest en route to a 31-point game.
Macy Emgarten put in 20, 13 in the first half.
Lenox rallied in the third quarter, chopping the Spartans’ lead down to four on the back of TJ Stoakes, who scored 15 of her 22 points after halftime. But her teammates began running into foul trouble in the second half, and two of them fouled out. The Tigers had 26 fouls compared to just 10 for the Spartans, and the difference paid off at the free-throw stripe.
“All of that we did in the first quarter and second quarter,” said Petersen. “We decided to take the third quarter off and then we decided to attack in the fourth. It’s what I wrote on the board (in the locker room at halftime) ... we’ve got to keep attacking.
“We wanted to keep attacking them because when they got away from the basket, at times they were reaching,” he continued. “We just wanted to keep attacking and our kids did that tonight.”
STATE TOURNAMENT
The Spartans learned late Wednesday night they will play MMRCU (21-2) at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 3, at Wells Fargo Arena. The Spartans drew the No. 4 seed
The winner will play either top-ranked Algona Bishop Garrigan (23-1) or Springville (21-4).