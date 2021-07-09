Audubon: The Wheelers go into the Iowa Class 1A district tournament with a 9-16 record after winning one of three games to finish the regular season.
The Wheelers sandwiched a 13-4 win over South Central Calhoun with losses to West Harrison (17-5) and CAM (15-4) this past week.
Against Audubon, a pair of seven-run innings by the Hawkeyes did the Wheelers in. The Hawkeyes pounded out 15 hits in the contest. Offensively, the Wheelers could not take advantage of five West Harrison miscues and mustered up just six hits. Ethan Klocke had two RBI.
The win over South Central Calhoun on Tuesday was a bit better, as the team collected 11 hits. The offense supported the pitching as Braden Wessel got the win giving up just four hits, and Aiden Alt pitched two hitless innings in relief.
Gavin Smith, meantime, had four hits and four RBI while scoring three runs in five plate appearances. Gavin Larsen had three of a kind with twos – runs, hits and RBIs – on the night. Six runs in the sixth inning keyed the Wheelers.
The regular-season finale saw the Wheelers limited to just four hits. The team had a 4-1 lead after three innings, but the Cougars took the lead for good in the top of the fourth and broke the game open in the fifth with seven runs.
Gavin Smith had two hits, while Gavin Larsen had three RBIs off his third-inning double.
Audubon finished with a 9-16 regular-season record and will travel to Logan-Magnolia to face Woodbine in Saturday’s first-round Iowa Class 1A district tournament game.
Exira-EHK: The Spartans will enter the Iowa Class 1A district tournament with a 9-13 record. They’ll be the favorite as they face a six-win East Mills team in Saturday’s 5 p.m. contest at Sidney.
They’ll be trying to bounce back from a 6-3 loss Tuesday night against IKM-Manning, a game where the Spartans had just two hits and struck out 10 times.
All three of the runs came in the bottom of the seventh inning, and were unearned.