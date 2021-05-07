AUDUBON – The Audubon girls were fourth at the Western Iowa Conference track meet Tuesday night at Chis Jones Field in Audubon.
Audubon’s 4x800-meter relay was a winner, coming in at 10:37.85. the shuttle hurdle, 4x400 and distance medley relays were both second, while Liz Zaiger in the discus also was a runner up.
For the Audubon boys, the Wheelers came in fourth.
Audubon’s Gavin Smith won his signature event, the 400-meter hurdles, with a time of 57.10, beating teammate and runner-up Joel Klocke who came in at 59.61. The 4x100, 4x200 and shuttle hurdle relays were also all second.
Treynor swept the team titles, while Underwood was second in both boys’ and girls’.
The event was one of the last warm-up events before the big Iowa Class 1A state qualifying meet, which will be Thursday, May 13, at Chis Jones Field in Audubon. Exira-EHK is the other area team involved.
Western Iowa Conference track meet
Tuesday, May 5, at Chis Jones Field, Audubon
Boys team scores: 1. Treynor 193, 2. Underwood 150, 3. IKM-Manning 94, 4. Audubon 68, 5. Riverside 66, 6. Tri-Center 57, 7. Missouri Valley 40, 8 Logan-Magnolia 39, 9. AHSTW 34.
Audubon top 8 results
Long jump: 5. Matthew Beisswenger 19’6.75”. 4x800: 5. Audubon (Jackson Deist, Zeke Konkler, Braden Wessel, Rylan Hansen) 9:33.28. Shuttle hurdle: 2. Audubon (Joel Klocke, Ethan Klocke, Gavin Smith, Brandon Jensen) 1:03.62. Distance medley: 7. Audubon (Konkler, Jensen, Wessel, Deist) 4:07.44. 400: 7. Manny Beisswenger 57.29. 4x200: 2. Audubon (Ethan Klocke, Logan Schmidt, Konkler, Matthew Beisswenger) 1:37.42. 110 hurdles: 3. Gavin Smith 15.45, 5. Jensen 17.51. 800: 8. Schmidt 12.35.400 hurdles: 1. Gavin Smith 57.10, 2. Joel Klocke 59.61. 4x100: 2. Audubon (Ethan Klocke, Matthew Beisswenger, Smith, Joel Klocke) 44.93. 4x400: 6. Audubon (Manny Beisswenger, Konkler, Wessel, Deist) 3:51.13.
Girls team scores: 1. Treynor 146, 2. Underwood 127, 3. AHSTW 90, 4. Audubon 84, 5 (tie). Riverside and Tri-Center 77, 7. Logan-Magnolia 76, 8. IKM-Manning 46, 9. Missouri Valley 15.
Audubon top 8 results
Discus: 2. Elizabeth Zaiger 110’10”, 6. Jaci Christensen 93’1”. Shot: 4. E. Zaiger 34’0”, 6. Christensen 28’3”. Long jump: 5. Katelyn Nielsen 14’8.75”. Sprint medley: 5. Audubon (Addie Hocker, Kodie Sporrer, K. Nielsen, Abigail Zaiger) 2:02.46. 4x800: 1. Audubon (Grace Slater, Mattie Nielsen, Sporrer, Hannah Thygesen) 10:37.85. Shuttle hurdle: 2. Audubon (Madison Steckler, M. Nielsen, Madison Burr, K. Nielsen) 1:11.70. 100: 4. Steckler 13.35. Distance medley: 2. Audubon (M. Nielsen, Steckler, A. Zaiger, Thygesen) 4:36.93. 4x200: 2. Audubon (Addie Hocker, Jordan Porsch, Ellie Schultes, Alexis Obermeier) 2:10.73. 100 hurdles: 7. Katelyn Nielsen 17.81. 800: 4. Thygesen 2:37.25. 200: 7. Abigail Zaiger 28.73. 400 hurdles: 6. Kodie Sporrer 1:18.21, 8. Audrey Jensen 1:20.80. 1500: 7. Slater 5:40.76. 4x400: 2. Audubon (Steckler, M. Nielsen, A. Zaiger, Thygesen) 4:23.65.