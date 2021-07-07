KIMBALLTON – The Audubon Wheelers came to Kimbalton on Wednesday night to face off against the Exira-EHK Spartans in the second round of Class 1A Region 2 tournament. Audubon was coming off a 11-2 win over Boyer Valley in the first round while EHK had a bye for the first round.
The Wheelers started at bat first but a quick three and out put Spartans on the offensive quick. Shay Burmeister got the first run of the game off an RBI from Quinn Grubbs to put E-EHK up 1-0 after the first inning.
After a promising first inning, the Spartans didn’t capitalize on the momentum. The featured a few hits but inconsistency and good out field play limited any scores to be put on the board. Audubon got close to tying up the game a couple times but E-EHK’s defense led by Macy Emgarten held their lead going into the seventh inning.
Audubon had one more chance to tie and possibly take the lead to pull off the upset. Sadly for the Wheelers though, they couldn’t make the plays to win the game and Spartans pulled out a narrow 1-0 win.
EHK improves to 21-6 on the year and will look to continue their postseason when they play the winner of Woodbine Friday night in Kimballton. Audubon finished at 15-11 on the year.
– Jacob Herbert
AUDUBON DISPOSES
OF BOYER VALLEY
AUDUBON – Audubon used a seven-run second inning to build an 8-0 lead and rolled from there in disposing of Boyer Valley, 11-2, in Tuesday’s first-round regional contest.
Jordan Porsch’s RBI drove in Katelyn Nielsen in the first inning, the lone run before the Wheelers erupted. Eleven batters went to the plate in the big inning, where Kylee Hartl, Addie Hocker and Mattie Nielsen each had one-out singles before Hannah Thygesen began driving runs in. Sydney Beymer and Katelyn Nielsen also had run-scoring singles before Porsch’s sacrifice fly drove in another run. Kali Irlmeier and Johanna Sauers also reached but on errors as the offense continued to hum along.
The Wheelers got two more runs in the fourth to make the score 10-0 before the Bulldogs managed to force an extension to the game with two runs in the top of the fifth. Audubon added its last run in the bottom of the fifth inning off Katelyn Nielsen’s RBI triple, and held off any further Bulldog attempts to score.
Hannah Thygesen and Katelyn Nielsen each had three hits. Nielsen, Jordan Porsch, and Kylee Hartl drove in two runs apiece.
Kali Irlmeier and Alexis Obermeier combined for the seven-hitter, striking out a combined three.
– Brian Rathjen