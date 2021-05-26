CARROLL – Audubon juniors Kya Petersen and Aleah Hermansen picked up a first-round doubles victory at the Iowa Class 1A regional meet for singles and doubles Friday, May 21, hosted by Kuemper Catholic.
Petersen-Hermansen downed Boone’s Fro Mtimukeye and Ella Patterson in 6-1, 6-1 sets to advance. The Wheeler duo, after dropping the first set 6-1 to Kuemper’s Keziah Janssen-Sophie Rohe, came back and nearly forced a tiebreaking set before bowing 7-5.
Both Petersen and Hermansen had success both indivdiually as singles and as a doubles tandem and will be back next year.
The Wheelers went winless otherwise at the district meet. Kate Tessman-Rachel Heuss fell to Harlan’s Grace Coenen-Erica Rust 6-1, 6-2, while both singles entries – Jill Denny 6-3, 6-1 Lily Barnes of Council Bluffs St. Albert, and Kinsie Zinel of Boone in 6-0, 6-0 sweep to Sophia Sebetka – were eliminated in the first round.