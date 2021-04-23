TENNIS
* Audubon vs. Harlan: The Audubon girls came the closest they have to victory this season so far, dropping a 5-4 heartbreaker to Harlan Thursday, April 15.
Kya Petersen, Aleah Hermansen and Jill Denny won singles matches for the Wheelers at Nos. 1, 2 and 5 singles. However, the Petersen-Hermansen tandem was the only one to pick up a doubles win, that at No. 1 doubles, by an 8-1 score.
The Harlan boys swept by the Wheelers. Eli Deist and Connor Christensen each fell 8-2, as did the doubles team of Tyler Rugaard and Jake Lauritsen.
GOLF
* Audubon vs. Treynor: The Audubon girls golf team beat Treynor, 209-216, with Sydney Beymer serving as runner-up medalist with a 51, Friday, April 16, at Treynor Recreational Area. She got the honor by criteria over teammate Allison Elmquist, who also fired a 51. Kali Irlmeier (52) and Madison Vorm (55) rounded out the lineup.
“Very good shooting tonight for our team!” said coach Paul Lynch. “Sydney earned a runner-up medal, and Allison, Kali, and Madison all shot personal best 9 hole scores.”
The Wheeler boys fell to the Cardinals, 164-180. Jay Remsburg was third overall and led Audubon with a 42, while Aiden Alt (43), Carter Andreasen (45) and Joey Schramm (50) also figuring in the scoring.
Teddy Duvall and Derek Bald rounded out the Wheeler lineup with a 56 and 58.