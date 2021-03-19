AUDUBON – A youthful bunch of state qualifiers for the 2019 Iowa Class 1A state girls’ track meet set the stage for what was supposed to be a big season a year ago.
COVID-19 wiped that all out, but that youthful bunch – now mainly juniors and seniors – are back to get done what didn’t happen in 2020.
The distance corps and jumpers make a big part of the returning letterwinners for coach Tony Konkler’s 19-member squad. But it could be a good year all the way around for the Wheelers as they look to make up ground lost last year.
Seniors Katelyn Nielsen, Kodie Sporrer and Elizabeth Zaiger; and juniors Jaci Christensen, Grace Slater, Hannah Thygesen and Abigail Zaiger were a big part of the Wheelers’ 2019 success and should give them a lift in 2021, coach Konkler said.
Thygesen had the best finish of all the returning Wheelers, placing eighth in the 800-meter run with a time of 2:25.72, in a Western Iowa Conference-heavy top-24.
It’s a good group to build around.
“Especially when you’ve got some good distance kids. Basically you think about it you’ve got two freshman classes and there’s some good distance-type kids in there, too,” Konkler said. “I’ve got some kids I’m excited about.”
Going around the track:
Sprints:
- Nielsen will see the bulk of her action here, primarily in the 100 and 200. Thygesen will be called on for the 400. Abigail Zaiger, who like Thygesen was a four-event qualifier her freshman year, could see time in all three sprints.
Sophomore Madison Steckler is possibly the fastest runner on the team, said Konkler, and will specialize here. Madison Burr and Maddie Nielsen also have good sprint speed. Freshman Kerrigan Larsen is also a sprinter.
Middle distance:
- Thygesen will return for the 800-meter run, and has been training since mid-December for the upcoming season. Maddie Nielsen and Steckler could also run here, as could sophomore Audrey Jensen.
Long distance:
- Slater, a state qualifier in cross country, will be the No. 1 option in both the 1500- and 3000-meter runs. Freshmen Jordan Porsche and Autumn Zaiger are also solid distance runners.
Hurdles:
- Sporrer will figure in the 400-meter hurdles. Steckler also has looked good here, as has Burr and sophomore Ellie Schultes.
Relays:
- Nielsen will probably see most of her relay time in the medley relays. Thygesen could see the bulk of her time in relays, particularly the distance races.
Field events:
- Nielsen is likely the No. 1 long jumper, with a search on for a No. 2 jumper. Schultes will probably be the primary high jumper. Christensen and Elizabeth Zaiger will be the top-2 throwers, both shot put and discus, and Konkler said he’s encouraged with how far his throwers have performed the first couple of days of practice. Christensen was a state qualifier in the discus despite being the No. 2 thrower behind top thrower (and now-gradaute Melissa Deist). Behind Christensen and Elizabeth Zaiger will probably be Alexis Obermeier and Addy Hocker.
“The kids know this about me, but it’s not you’re going to be put in a race and you’ll be stuck in it the whole year,” said Konkler. “I switch in and out and switch races I want to focus on. That’s how I make a meet schedule ... how strong can I run it and we go from there. A lot of times early on in the season we do a lot of moving around ... and as the season goes it’ll be a little more set.
“There’ll be a lot of mid-distance focus, especially with this group.”
The Audubon Early Bird is the biggest early season meet. Konkler said meets like that are experimental, while the latter season meets such as Panorama and Tri-Center the team begins honing in for the big district meet.
This year’s Western Iowa Conference meet is being hosted by Audubon.