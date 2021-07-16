LOGAN – Audubon briefly held a lead over Logan-Magnolia, a team that had beaten them twice during the regular season, in Tuesday’s Iowa Class 1A district semifinal.
Rallying from a two-run hole, the Wheelers put up three runs in the top of the sixth inning to take a 3-2 lead.
But the Panthers came back to tie the contest in the bottom half of the inning, then went on to score the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh to eliminate the Wheelers. The Panthers advanced to Saturday’s district championship game against Tri-Center.
The Wheelers, which ended with a 10-17 record, were led by RBIs by Gavin Smith, who had two off a triple, and Joel Klocke. Smith had two hits on the night.
Joel Klocke took the loss, giving up 10 hits but just one earned run.
The Wheelers bid farewell to twins Ethan and Joel Klocke, plus Teddy DuVall and Aiden Alt.
WHEELERS DOWN
WOODBINE
In what could be called a minor upset, Audubon took out Woodbine 10-0 in Monday’s district opener at Logan.
The Wheelers started by gradually adding to an early two-run lead, before nailing the Tigers for five runs in the fifth inning to end the game early.
Teddy DuVall, Braden Wessel, Gavin Smith, Joel Klocke and Aiden Alt each had two hits, and Klocke had three RBIs on the night as the Tigers pounded out 13 hits. Alt fired the four-hit shutout, walking four and striking out two.