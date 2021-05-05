ATLANTIC – The Audubon girls’ golf team had the best team performance of all the area golf teams at Wednesday’s Western Iowa Conference golf meet.
The Wheelers came in fourth with a team score of 436. AHSTW was sixth and Riverside seventh in the final standings with scores of 477 and 493, respectively.
The Wheelers’ Sydney Beymer had an area-best score of 97 to earn a medal, coming in with the fifth-best score of the meet. Allison Elmquist (111), Kali Irlmeier (109) and Madison Vorm (119) rounded out the scoring for the Wheelers.
AHSTW’s were led by Ally Meyers, who scored a 105. Riverside had Adison Brink score a 99, just missing out on a medal.
Area boys’ teams finished seventh, eighth and ninth in the standings, with Audubon seventh, AHSTW eighth and Riverside ninth.
Riverside’s Ethan Reicks had an 80 to place ninth as the top area golfer. Audubon’s Nate Jorgensen finished with a team-best 87, and Nate Jorgensen led AHSTW with a 91
Western Iowa Conference golf meet
Wednesday, May 5, at Nishna Hills Golf Course, Atlantic
Boys team scores: 1. IKM-Manning 308, 2. Treynor 317, 3. Underwood 335, 4. Missouri Valley 348, 5. Logan-Magnolia 353, 6. Tri-Center 355, 7. Audubon 356, 8. AHSTW 371, 9. Riverside 372.
Medalist: Coby Fink (U) 71. Runner-up medalist: Joey Konz (T) 73.
Audubon results: Joey Schramm 87, Carter Andreasen 89, Edward Miller 90, Jay Remsburg 90, Aiden Alt 96, Teddy Duvall 100.
Girls team scores: 1. Treynor 383, 2. Logan-Magnolia 428, 3. IKM-Manning 433, 4. Audubon 436, 5. Tri-Center 447, 6. AHSTW 477, 7. Riverside 493. No team scores: Missouri Valley, Underwood.
Medalist: Kylie Powers (IKMM) 88. Runner-up medalist: Brookly Currin (T) 89.
Audubon results: Sydney Beymer 97, Kali Irlmeier 109, Allison Elmquist 111, Madison Vorm 119, Kacie Anthofer 136.